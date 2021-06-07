ZumCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $53,985.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.