Zynecoin (ZYN) Market Cap Reaches $10.94 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Zynecoin has a market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $65,160.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00026957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.64 or 0.01046695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.88 or 0.10182595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00053060 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.