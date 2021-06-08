$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIXT stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. 160,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,226. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $397.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74.

MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

