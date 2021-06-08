$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,833,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

