$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.12. 834,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,982. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after acquiring an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

