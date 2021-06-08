$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Commvault Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $1,065,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,047 shares of company stock worth $4,650,517. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Commvault Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.81, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.