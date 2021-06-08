-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.61). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Omeros stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.14. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Omeros by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

