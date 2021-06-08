$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.47. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,005 shares of company stock worth $2,089,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

