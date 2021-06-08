$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.76. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.
On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ScanSource.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $754.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.59.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
