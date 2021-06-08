$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.76. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $754.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.59.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

