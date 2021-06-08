$0.79 EPS Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,936. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53. Entegris has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

