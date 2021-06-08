$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.83. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 73,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,711. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.00. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

