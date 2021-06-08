$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of MASI opened at $209.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.68. Masimo has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

