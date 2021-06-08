0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 3% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $32.04 million and $369,697.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002013 BTC on major exchanges.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

