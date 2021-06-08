$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.16. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $965.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

