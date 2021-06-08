$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.24 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $18,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GME stock opened at $280.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.06.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

