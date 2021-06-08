$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

