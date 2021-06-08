$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18. RPM International has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.