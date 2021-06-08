$100.60 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post sales of $100.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $102.20 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $90.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $396.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,400 shares of company stock worth $9,071,422. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.01. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.