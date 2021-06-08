$101.65 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce $101.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.20 million and the highest is $102.10 million. Accuray posted sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $387.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.69 million, a P/E ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at $6,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

