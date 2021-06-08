$150.57 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report $150.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.70 million and the highest is $152.73 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $131.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $612.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.98 million to $621.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $693.78 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

QTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.29 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

