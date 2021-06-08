$17.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post $17.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.09 billion and the highest is $19.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $16.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $72.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $76.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

