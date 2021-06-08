17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:YQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $802.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

