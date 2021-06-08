1inch (1INCH) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, 1inch has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. 1inch has a market cap of $502.42 million and $120.49 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00008935 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.17 or 0.00958219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.29 or 0.09452061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00049672 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,612,766 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

