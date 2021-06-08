$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

