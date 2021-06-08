$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh stock opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.79. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

