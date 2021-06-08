$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $256.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.84. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

