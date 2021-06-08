-$2.41 EPS Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.55). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.25) to ($8.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($10.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.70) to ($7.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MRTX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $98.05 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,054 shares of company stock valued at $883,622. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

