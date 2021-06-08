$205.96 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post $205.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.15 million and the highest is $216.60 million. RPC reported sales of $89.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $817.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.05 million to $856.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $956.29 million, with estimates ranging from $902.93 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $1,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,078,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,792,911.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,693,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RES opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

