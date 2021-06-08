20,573 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

