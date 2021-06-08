226,018 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226,018 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of PAR Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.86.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

