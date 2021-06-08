$230.09 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post sales of $230.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.60 million. WNS reported sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $976.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $990.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

WNS stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 23.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

