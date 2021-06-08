231,955 Shares in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Acquired by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 231,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. Boingo Wireless comprises approximately 2.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.52% of Boingo Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $19,263,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 423,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

WIFI stock remained flat at $$13.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

