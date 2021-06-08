23,455 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Progyny by 39.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,908,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 552,346 shares of company stock worth $28,533,331 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,344. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.95 and a beta of 1.82. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

