$237.24 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report $237.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.26 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $953,578.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $444,059.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,328 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.14. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.43.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.