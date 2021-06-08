24,466 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $153,283,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 599,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

