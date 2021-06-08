$266.15 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post $266.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.30 million and the lowest is $254.00 million. Navient reported sales of $329.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $985.95 million, with estimates ranging from $957.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Navient by 1,129.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 121,466 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33. Navient has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.