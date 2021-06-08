30,000 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $2,704,344. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTZ opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

