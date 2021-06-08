$305.93 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $305.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.40 million and the highest is $309.00 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $293.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PACW stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

