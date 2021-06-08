$34.47 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post sales of $34.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.39 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $139.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $142.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.12 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $151.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $812.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

