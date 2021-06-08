3,568 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global stock opened at $381.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

