$36.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report $36.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $38.64 million. Vericel posted sales of $20.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $166.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $167.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $216.08 million, with estimates ranging from $208.75 million to $235.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.47 and a beta of 2.10. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

