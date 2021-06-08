3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 5.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.87. 63,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,492. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

