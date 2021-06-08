$4.70 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the highest is $4.99 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $19.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $19.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $20.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.62. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 117,269 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

