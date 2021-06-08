$4.94 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce sales of $4.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.90 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.74 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Shares of CDW opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CDW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

