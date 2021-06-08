$4.94 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $4.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the lowest is $4.90 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.74 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.53. CDW has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

