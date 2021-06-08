444,585 Shares in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 444,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.30% of Bluegreen Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495 over the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BVH opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

