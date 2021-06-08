$446.46 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $446.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.27 million and the lowest is $443.24 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

