$45.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report $45.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.00 million and the highest is $46.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $44.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $181.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $183.25 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 129,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THFF opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $618.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

