$465.35 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post sales of $465.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $453.70 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $427.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 3.57.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

