$5.77 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report sales of $5.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $6.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $68.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $143.74 million, with estimates ranging from $84.43 million to $239.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of research firms recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $58.90.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 178,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,126 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.